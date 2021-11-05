Pope appoints first woman as head of Vatican governorate

Pope Francis on Thursday appointed Franciscan Sister Raffaella Petrini to serve as the new secretary-general of the Vatican governorate of the Vatican, making her the first woman to hold the position.

As the head of the governorate, Petrini, 52, will oversee administrative operations such as the Vatican museums, post office and police, RTE reported. The role makes her the highest-ranking woman in the city-state.

The National Catholic Reporter said the secretary-general position is traditionally held by a bishop.

Petrini is a Rome native and has served on the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples since 2005. She received a political science degree from the Libera Università Internazionale degli Studi Social Guido Carli and a PhD from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, where she teaches, the Vatican News reported.

