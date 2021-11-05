Gene that doubles risk of respiratory failure from COVID identified by Oxford University scientists

It is found in about 15% of those with European ancestry, while for people of Afro-Caribbean ancestry, it is 2%

A gene that doubles the risk of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 has been identified by scientists at Oxford University.

They found that a “relatively unstudied gene called LZTFL1” appears to stop cells in the airways and lungs from responding to the virus properly, potentially leading to respiratory failure and death.

Sixty percent of people with South Asian ancestry carry the “high-risk genetic signal”, partly explaining the excess deaths seen in some UK communities, researchers said.

It is found in about 15% of those with European ancestry, while for people of Afro-Caribbean ancestry, it is 2%.

Crucially, those carrying it respond normally to vaccines because it does not affect the immune system.

Professor James Davies, who co-led the study, said the increased risk “should be cancelled out” by immunisation.

source news.sky.com