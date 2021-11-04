Church of Greece urges faithful to do Covid tests before entering Churches

The staff of Churches is obligated to take two tests per week to enter the temples

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece issued a circular stipulating that unvaccinated faithful should get Covid tests before entering temples, as the new measures will come into force on Saturday.

In a circular issued at the request of the government, the Holy Synod calls on all believers and the clergy to “strictly observe all protective measures”, sending a message to those believers who have not yet been vaccinated to come to the holy temples after undergoing a diagnostic test. (rapid or PCR).

At the same time, the Holy Synod urged the citizens again to get vaccinated. It also emphasises the obligation of clergymen, chanters, nuns, etc. to undergo two tests per week (rapid or PCR) at their own expense.

The circular was issued after communication of the Office of the Prime Minister with the Hierarchy of the Church and the Holy Synod responded by relaying the relevant circular to all Churches.

It should be noted that no European country has implemented measures prohibiting entry in places of worship due to health restrictive measures.

