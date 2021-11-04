“Let’s Go Brandon” hits number 1 on iTunes (video)

The song was taken down by YouTube

The viral “Let’s Go Brandon” rap song continues to rise in popularity around the US, while the song-meme is now at the top of the iTunes store. Rapper Bryson Gray took the phrase and created a song with it, that quickly went viral on YouTube, and other listening platforms.

Despite its huge popularity, YouTube removed the song from its platform, claiming that it spread “medical misinformation.”

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a common way to express displeasure with the current president. The phrase was made popular after a Nascar crowd was chanting “F*ck Joe Biden,” but a reporter said they were chanting for the race winner, Brandon Bilt.

Gray’s “Let’s Go Brandon” song reached the number one spot on iTunes, even after being banned from YouTube.

