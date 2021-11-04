BioNTech to investigate allegations of irregularities over its studies on Covid vaccine

BioNTech wants to investigate reports from the USA about irregularities in a study on the coronavirus vaccine produced together with its partner Pfizer. “Careful implementation and data collection in clinical studies has the highest priority for BioNtech,” said a spokeswoman for the Mainz-based company dpa today.

“We take statements like those made in the article seriously and check them as soon as we have seen them.” The specialist magazine “British Medical Journal” (“The BMJ”) had reported irregularities and errors in the study.

The woman had voiced allegations

The background is information provided by a whistleblower to “The BMJ”: The woman had worked in the USA in the fall of 2020 for a subcontractor that had carried out a small part of the study on the CoV vaccine, which is now used worldwide, on behalf of Pfizer.

She accused her former employer of generating incorrect vaccination data because, among other things, laboratory samples were incorrectly labelled, the vaccine was incorrectly stored and reports of side effects were only followed up slowly.

Experts point out the effectiveness

German experts said they did not see the effectiveness of the drug being called into question by the allegations. Oliver Cornely, scientific director of the Center for Clinical Studies in Cologne, said: “The errors described in the” The BMJ “article do not limit the validity of the vaccine registration study.” The subcontractors’ investigation centers only had 2.3 percent of the 44,000 participants supervised the study.

