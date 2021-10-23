“Let’s go Brandon” meme goes viral – What is it? (video)

A new challenge has taken off on TikTok where users perform skits to a song born out of a gaffe-turned-meme with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” serving as a euphemism for “F-ck Joe Biden.”

The song, titled, “Let’s Go Brandon,” was released by singer Loza Alexander on the video-sharing platform and based on an NBC Sports reporter’s mistake at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race. While fans chanted “F-ck Joe Biden” from the stands, the reporter, interviewing Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown, congratulated him on his first win with a reference to the crowd’s post-race chant she repeated as, “Let’s go Brandon.” The reporter was apparently oblivious to what’s become a popular chant at large events.

Meanwhile, Rapper Bryson Gray announced on Twitter Thursday that his music video poking fun at President Joe Biden was removed from YouTube due to “medical misinformation.”

“YouTube has banned ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ song from YouTube due to ‘medical information,’ Gray posted on Twitter. “What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa.”

Biden said the jab stopped the spread, it was lies. How you WOKE but you haven’t opened your eyes? 👀 LETS GO BRANDON 🔥 #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/I8wkvMSgL9 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 20, 2021

source