New sex video leaked implicating Turkish-Cypriot politician

Five people were arrested for allegedly being involved in leaking the videos

A member of Ersin Tatar’s National Unity party is said to be the protagonist of the latest erotic video that leaked in the occupied territories of Cyprus.

The video shows Gurkan Giritli, “Famagusta Director of Social Security”. This is the third video in a series in which a Turkish Cypriot politician appears in a video call with a half-naked woman.

Meanwhile, according to Turkish Cypriot media, five people have been arrested in the occupied territories, accused of involvement in leaking the videos, including a woman who is said to be involved in publishing the first video with the so-called pseudo-state prime minister Ersan Saner.

Asked about this, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar replied: “I am very sorry about this. Everything will take its course.”

