The sex video that forced the Turkish-Cypriot pseudo-state’s PM to resign (video-photo)

Saner said he was the target of a “personality assassination”

The sex video that forced the so-called Prime Minister of the pseudo-state of the occupied by Turkey northern part of Cyprus Ersan Saner to resign and leave politics, leaked to the internet and many accounts are already reproducing it.

Saner appears in an office-like space, making a video call to a young woman, in which he seems to be giving her “instructions” as she is undressing.

The video was not originally released on social media due to its content but was seen by many who received it via messages and is now being played more widely.

Turkish journalist Erk Adjarer reported on Twitter that the businessman Hali Falgiali had it in his possession without further clarifications.

The video ended up at the hands of Turkish mafia boss Sedat Peker, who has been at war with Erdogan’s government and supporters such as Ersan Saner in recent months.

From that moment on, resigning and leaving politics was a one-way street for Saner.

In a statement today, Saner said he was the target of a “personality assassination”, ten days after the start of the election campaign in the occupied territories, noting that not only he, but also his family and members of the party, the National Unity Party, “were attacked”.

According to the Turkish-Cypriot newspaper “Yeniduzen”, Ersan Saner claims that the video was edited and posted by a number bought in the free Greek-Cypriot areas.

He noted that his lawyers had taken over the case, but complained that he did not expect anyone to treat him, his family and his party in such a way.

It is clear, he said, that “someone wants to prevent me from serving my beloved country, my party”.