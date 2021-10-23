Margot Robbie to play Barbie in movie – Who is Ken?

Margot Robbie will be playing Barbie in the upcoming homonymous movie. But it looks like the producers have concluded on how will play Ken. According to Deadline, Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character in Warner Bros’ movie centered on the classic doll line. Greta Gerwig is directing the pic, with Robbie playing the titular role.

Given his busy schedule, Gosling initially passed on playing the part, but insiders add that as pre-production dragged out and the studio remained persistent with him being their only choice, an opening in his schedule appeared, allowing him to sign on.

With Gosling close to signing on, the film looks to be on the verge of a greenlight, and the hope would be to shoot at the top of 2022. Gerwig co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown at this time, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story.

Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley, Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

As for Gosling, the role may be some of the more spot-on casting in recent years and is sure to excite fans even more over what to expect out of this project. The Oscar-nominated actor recently wrapped production on the Netflix action pic The Gray Man, in which he stars opposite Chris Evans with the Russo Brothers directing.

Gosling is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. LuckyChap is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

source deadline.com