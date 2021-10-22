New sex video leaked showing Turkish-Cypriot politician masturbating (video)

The outlaw has warned he has many videos of politicians

A new sex video showing the vice-president of the Democratic Party – and government partner – Tozun Tunali in the occupied region of Cyprus has leaked in the last hours.

The video, like the one of the outgoing “Prime Minister” Ersan Saner, shows Tsunali masturbating during a video call, with a woman undressing online.

The video in question was posted on the account of wanted mobster Sedat Peker, named “Deli Çavuş” (Crazy Sergeant), who posted on Twitter on Wednesday with new revelations about ‘special private moments’ of Turkish Cypriot politicians in the occupied territories.

Peker, described in Turkey as “the leader of organised crime”, through the profile of “Deli Çavuş” on Twitter denied the accusation that he is an extortionist who destroyed people’s lives, claiming that he has no problem with anyone’s privacy, but wanted to prevent girls from being trafficked by drug dealers and illegal betting agents. As for the sex video with Tunali, he states that it was made public because he was informed and did not resign.

In recent days, the publication of the sex video, starring the outgoing “prime minister” of the pseudo-state Ersan Saner, has led to a political crisis in the occupied territories.