Alitalia flight attendants take off clothes in protest (video)

About fifty former Alitalia flight attendants gathered outside Rome’s town hall on Wednesday and protested against the shutting down of the Italian airline by taking off their clothes.

The flight attendants, protesting against the lost jobs but also about the poor working conditions of those who were rehired at the new company named ITA Airways, began to take off their clothes, in a symbolic refusal to accept the situation.

Employees of the former flag carrier of Italy undressed slowly and quietly, throwing their uniforms on the ground and remaining in their shorts in the centre of the square to express their dissatisfaction after the bankruptcy of the company.

Alitalia ceased operations last week, after 74 years, and was replaced by ITA, which is also under state control.

When ITA began operations last Friday, it employed only about 2,800 of Alitalia’s nearly 11,000 employees.

