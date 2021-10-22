A woman claims she slept with 18 men in one night, and her husband helped her!

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 22, 2021

The woman lives in Sydney

A woman who claims she slept with 18 men in one night, opens up about her experience.

Louise is in her mid-30’s, she works part-time, is happily married with two children, and lives in Western Sydney, not far from where she grew up in a close-knit religious family.

“I grew up in a strict Catholic family where sex outside of marriage was not even considered and even then, it was just to procreate. I did the right thing and my husband was the first person I had sex with, but that didn’t mean I didn’t have fantasies about sex with strangers. So as a mum with a young family and a husband away for months on end, I yearned for adventure and the idea of being wanted. My local sex shop offered sex classes and one of those was about swinger’s clubs. I messaged my husband that I was going and off I went.”

Louise told the Sex files that she has the full blessing from her husband. “He always felt like I had missed out, going straight from living at home to living with him and not playing the field. He was really supportive and loved that I was fulfilling a fantasy. When he returns from a trip, I tell him about my adventures and he gets really turned on hearing what I’ve been up to. It always leads to amazing sex for the two of us.”

source bodyandsoul.com.au

