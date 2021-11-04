World’s Top Universities – Where are Greek Universities

The annual ranking of the top universities in the world was published for the eighth consecutive year by US News & World Report. More than 1,750 higher education institutions in more than 90 countries were evaluated to finalise the list of the best universities for 2022.

As in previous years, universities from the United States dominated the ranking, claiming eight of the top ten spots — which remain largely unchanged from the previous year with the exception of the University of Washington, Seattle, and Cambridge University each rising one spot. California Institute of Technology fell two spots.

However, the ranking also shines a light on top universities across the globe. The University of Cape Town was named the best institution in Africa, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China was named the best institution in Asia, The University of Melbourne has named the best institution in Australia and The Universidade de São Paulo was named the best institution in Latin America.

As far as Greece is concerned, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is at No. 111 on the list of the best universities in Europe, while it occupies the 260th position internationally. Aristotle University is ranked 142nd in Europe, while it is the 336th best university in the world. A few spots down the list we find the National Technical University of Athens. Specifically, in the European ranking, it is in 166th place while it was declared as the No. 392 university institution worldwide.

