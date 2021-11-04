Covid-19 Greece – New negative record with 6,808 cases, 42 deaths, 441 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,334 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today a new negative Covid record since the start of the pandemic in February 2020. The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,808, of which 12 were detected after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 767,376 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 50.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 148 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,589 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 42, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,151 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 441 (59.9% men). Their median age is 64 years. 80.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 369 (83.67%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 72 (16.33%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,334 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

World’s Top Universities – Where are Greek Universities