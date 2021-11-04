Greece cracks down on fake news – Prison for those spreading misinformation about public health

The Greek government is placing tougher regulations on the spreading of fake news and undermining public health, as the Minister of Justice, Costas Tsiaras, said during the presentation of the new Penal Code to the competent committee of the Parliament.

“If we want our fellow human beings to die without any possibility of intervening or punishing those responsible for the loss of their lives, we must all take a stand on this,” Tsiaras said.

“This cannot continue. It is not possible to lose people unjustly because some people, either on the internet or in the media, spread what they say is caused by the vaccine or that the intubation is fake.”

“The false information that leads to a tragic result is a violation of human rights “, the minister underlined, adding at the same time that the journalists have no reason to be afraid of the provision as it does not really concern them.

According to the new provisions in the law: “Anyone who publicly or via the Internet disseminates or spreads in any way false news that is likely to cause concern or fear to the public or to shake public confidence in the national economy, the defence capacity of the country or the public health is punishable by imprisonment of at least three months and a fine. If the act was repeatedly committed through the press or via the internet, the perpetrator is punished with imprisonment of at least six months and a fine. The real owner or publisher of the medium with which the acts of the previous paragraphs were committed is punished with the same penalty “.

