Greek beauty Penelope reveals her body in front of mirror (photo)

Greek actress Penelope Anastassopoulou publicly confessed her love to her partner through her Instagram account. The beauty has been married to Fotis Bernardo for over 7 years and the couple has two daughters, Lydia and Electra.

Penelope often posts photos of herself taken by her partner, who loves the art of photography. In the most recent one, which she posted on Instagram, the talented artist revealed her naked body in the shower and was the occasion for a love confession to the man of her life.

“I do not see Fotis as a separate entity from me. What we have achieved is that we have become human being. We do not sweep our problems under the rug, we solve them when they appear so that they can be solved and we can move on. I’m not unconventional in these things. I am very traditional in the part of love and affection “.

photo credit penelopeanastasopoulou Instagram