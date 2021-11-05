Turkish Minister Cavusoglu provokes: We blocked the Greeks from entering our continental shelf

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke provocatively about a “Turkish continental shelf” in the Eastern Mediterranean, once again violating any notion of international law while accusing Greece of “trying many times to violate it [continental shelf]” but being blocked by Turkey.

Speaking to the Turkish Parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee on the Foreign Ministry’s budget, Cavusoglu also referred to issues concerning Turkey’s relations with Greece, alluding to the alleged “continental shelf” that emerged after the illegal Turkish-Lybian delimitation agreement.

“In the case of the Eastern Mediterranean, we have in no way retreated. We have set the boundaries of our continental shelf and recorded it at the UN. In this context, we also signed an agreement with Libya on our western borders. Both we and Libya have notified our agreement to the UN. We protect our continental shelf. Greece tried many times to violate it, but we blocked them, so we are protecting our continental shelf”, said Cavusoglou provocatively.