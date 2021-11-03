Turmoil in Turkey with rumors on Twitter about Erdogan’s health

This day is important for him and his party, as it is 19 years since he came to power

Various reactions have been sparked in recent hours on social media in Turkey by rumors of the deteriorating health of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with some users even saying he died.

None of these rumors, of course, have been confirmed, while his schedule for the rest of the day has become known.

The pro-government Yeni Akit newspaper, referring to the issue, blames the gossip on social media, the opposition and its trolls.

“The left-wing trolls who launched their hatred for Erdogan in the posts with the hashtag #dead revealed how they completely lost their human feelings”, the newspaper writes.

