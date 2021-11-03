Greece: New espionage case with Albanians who were filming a military base in Attica

It is not the first such case in recent months

Two Albanians were arrested by the Hellenic Police accused of photographing and videotaping military camp facilities on Mount Egaleo.

The incident took place on the afternoon of October 28. The two men entered the “Major Stefanakis” artillery base on Mount Egaleo and then took videos and photos from the military installations.

A Lieutenant on duty in the afternoon saw them and stopped them. He immediately informed the police, who quickly went to the scene and handcuffed the two men.

“We were trying to find a way out of the area. We thought it was a place that had been abandoned. We showed the photos to the police. We got lost and did not know how to leave the area”, said one of the two defendants, according to information.

“We started from the Botanical Garden in Haidari together with four other people and at some point we got lost”, he said in his testimony.

According to the testimony of the police officer who was at the scene he had recorded military equipment.