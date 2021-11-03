PM Mitsotakis’ appeal: Get vaccinated tomorrow to save more lives (video)

The efforts will concentrate on convincing those who even today have not proceeded to the vaccination

“The situation calls for the intensification of vaccinations, especially for the elderly, at the same time as prevention,” said the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during his greeting at a conference on “Management of chronic diseases and promotion of screening after the COVID pandemic- 19”, which is organized by the Standing Committee on Social Affairs of the Parliament.

“Against the background of the new outbreak of the pandemic,” of course we will insist on this, to complete the cycle of the third dose quickly because we now know that the immune wall begins to show cracks after six months, especially in old ages”, said the Prime Minister. The same effort will henceforth concentrate to convince those who even today have not proceeded to the vaccination.

In addition, Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke about 3 principles that govern the measures announced yesterday and will be implemented from next Saturday.

The 3 principles

Specifically, “first, once we have the vaccine at our disposal, the economy and society are not going to shut down. “Secondly, our vaccinated fellow citizens will not lose the rights they gained following the instructions of scientists and the State,” the Prime Minister said.

New appeal

With these data, “I will ask, again, those who are still thinking about it, to be vaccinated tomorrow as soon as possible in order for all of us to stop mourning more losses, which we could have prevented, if we had even higher levels of vaccination”, said Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Referring to vaccines in general, he argued that “it is the ultimate prevention, the greatest gift of science and the scientific discovery that saved the most lives worldwide and significantly increased life expectancy around the world throughout the 20th century”.