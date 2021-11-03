Heroism: 34-year-old man fell from 30 meters to save a woman who was “stuck” on a zipline (video)

The injuries he suffered were very serious and two days later, he died in the hospital where he was being treated

Joaquin Romero worked at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline and chose to fall from 30 meters, fearing that the cable would not support the weight of the two people. If the word “hero” can be attributed to anyone, then Joaquin Romero is among those who deserve it, as he sacrificed himself to ensure that a girl who tried to help would live. The 34-year-old man worked at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline and specifically at the reception platform where those who finished arrived.

So on Saturday a girl who was there, got stuck just before she could get off and Romero tried to help her, but he slipped and was caught by her leash. This resulted in both of them sliding away from the platform and hanging from 30 meters.

According to a DailyMail article, there is testimony that the 34-year-old was afraid that he would be able to bear the weight of the two people until help came and in order for the girl not to fall with him, he decided to sacrifice himself.

As one can easily understand, the injuries he suffered were very serious and two days later, he died in the hospital where he was being treated. According to research, about 16 people lose their lives every year on ziplines around the world, while a fundraiser for the victim’s family has already begun.