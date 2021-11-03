USA: A woman caught a 272 kg tuna fish all by herself! (video)

The video has gone viral

Two weeks ago a woman in Hampton, USA managed to catch a giant fish.

Specifically, Michelle caught all by herself, a tuna weighing 272 kg.

The video went viral very quickly, with a repost on TikTok garnering more than 2.5 million views.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Michelle Bancewicz Cicale (@fv_no_limits)

Michelle revealed that she fought with the huge fish for a long time before landing it on her boat.

Speaking about her achievement, Michelle said that during her first mission alone, last July, she had caught another huge tuna weighing 265 kg.

See Also:

Cleo Smith: Watch videos from the rescue of the “Madeleine of Australia” 18 days after her abduction!