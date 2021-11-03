Breaking – Russian cargo plane crashes killing at least two people

The Antonov An-12 aircraft was flying from Yakutsk, the capital of the Sakha region in eastern Russia

A Russian Antonov An-12 cargo plane carrying seven people crash-landed in Siberia on Wednesday and was engulfed in flames after disappearing from radar just outside the city of Irkutsk, the emergency services ministry said. Some local reports say 7 people were killed.

The plane crashed near the village of Pivovarikha, about 4,200 km (2,600 miles) east of Moscow, the ministry said.

“Firefighting and search and rescue operations are underway,” the ministry said.

A source close to the regional administration said at least two people had died.

The plane is owned by Belarusian company Grodno, the TASS news agency cited Belarusian authorities as saying.

