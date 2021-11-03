Greek model Sofia Harmanda and Hollywood star Gerard Buttler break up

Greek model Sofia Harmanda and Hollywood star Gerard Butler are no longer together, as the beauty revealed speaking to “Happy Day”.

The couple, who were fiercely secretive about their relationship and private lives, were together for 1.5 years.

Speaking to media, Harmanda revealed, when asked about the romance with the Hollywood star that “We have a very good relationship, but we are no longer together.”

“Even now we have good relations”, Sofia Harmanda initially said to continue: “He is very good, very respectful, and knows how to treat a woman”.