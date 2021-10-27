Female Phantoms of Stirling Castle: Ghostly encounters with a Handmaiden & her Queen (video)

According to locals raised on tales of Stirling since youth the castle is filled with female ghosts of all hues of the rainbow

Approaching Stirling Castle in the day time is rather daunting. Filled with the scent of ancient dust, damp stone, and dew-covered grass, the palace exudes magic from the moment one steps inside its grounds. Now, imagine that same feeling, those same scents, in the dark of the night. The fields around the castle are empty; the only noises are your gentle footsteps on the hard stones, echoing throughout the structure, as if someone, somewhere close, is following you. There are shadows in every corner; no sun chases them away through open windows, no burning torches cast them aside as they did once upon a time. The stones are weathered with age, coarse and cold against your fingertips. There are stories within them, hidden in the cracks and crevices, but those who could tell those tales died long ago.

Yet in the dark, in the echoing silence, all alone in a room chilled by the dampness alone, you suddenly feel a cold breath against the back of your neck.

And you know, that while the storytellers are dead, they are not gone .

Stirling Castle has a long history as the royal residence of Scottish kings and queens. It was the seat of power in the north. The land upon which the castle stands has passed through more hands than can be counted, from native tribes to the kings of Mercia to the Picts in the 12th century, and so on. As such, it is no wonder that its history is filled with as much bloodshed as treason and treasure.

It is therefore the perfect breeding ground for specters and shades to make their eternal home.

The Green Lady: A Repentant Handmaiden?

A woman known as the ‘Green Lady’ is said to wander the castle’s halls. According to locals raised on tales of Stirling since youth and the guides who provide ghost tours at Stirling, the castle is filled with female ghosts of all hues of the rainbow. The Green Lady, however, is feared the most—perhaps it is due to her appearance, known only by her long hair and green gown, or perhaps it is because of the legend of her death. Regardless, it is her likeness who is said to frequent the halls most often; so naturally it is with her story where we must begin.

