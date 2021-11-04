UK Marines ‘dominate’ US Marines in training exercise in California

According to The Telegraph, Exercise Green Dagger involved the two nations facing off against each other in a competition

The British marines beat their US counterparts into submission during a training exercise held in the California desert last week, according to a report in Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The paper reported the group of Royal Marines employed new tactics that helped them get the better of the American troops, who were on home soil.

According to The Telegraph, Exercise Green Dagger involved the two nations facing off against each other in a competition in which the sides were tasked with taking out one another’s assets.

The Royal Marines “dominated” the US in the five-day simulation, it said, with US forces asking for a “reset” less than halfway through.

At one point, the Royal Marines had taken out or disabled almost all the US assets, The Telegraph said.

The Royal Navy told Insider that the victory was decisive.

In a statement, it said the mock battle “concluded with a last-minute ‘enemy’ assault which was repelled, leaving allied forces in control of over two-thirds of the entire ‘battlefield.’

source businessinsider.com