Activists took to the streets in Athens on Saturday to march against climate change and demand global leaders to take action.

The protest on November 6 was part of a Global Day for Climate Justice which was being marked in cities around the globe.

The footage shows people holding up banners, activists giving speeches, and the rally marching through the streets of Athens.

World leaders met in Glasgow last week for the COP26 climate summit.