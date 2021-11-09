Coronavirus Greece: Cases jump to 8,613, 486 intubated, 46 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,364 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities said the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 8,613, of which 19 were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 801,208 (daily change + 1.1%), of which 50.7% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 140 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,341 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 46, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,414 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 486 (61.3% men). Their median age is 65 years. It has 81.7%

underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 408 (83.95%) are unvaccinated

or partially vaccinated and 78 (16.05%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,364 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Charming destinations in Greece: Medieval castles strange Dragon houses

Megan Fox and her partner in Santorini (photo)