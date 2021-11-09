Megan Fox and her partner in Santorini (photo)

She is in Greece for the shooting of The Expendables 4

Megan Fox is in Greece taking part in the shooting of “Expendable 4” in Thessaloniki, but before going to the second-largest city in Greece, the Hollywood star visited Santorini, accompanied by her lover Machine Gun Kelly, as a recent photo reveals.

Specifically, the famous Hollywood couple was photographed with Greek Paralympian Dimitris Karypidis.

According to the snapshot, which the athlete posted on his personal Instagram account, he met Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Santorini.

The actress is currently in our country for the needs of the shooting of the latest iteration of the Expendables franchise “The Expendables 4”, which will take place in Thessaloniki and of course, the famous singer could not be missing from her side.

The couple combined their professional obligations with a leisure trip to one of the most beautiful islands of Greece.

Famous Hollywood names, such as Jason Statham, Andy Garcia, and 50 Cent, among others have descended on Greece for the shooting of the movie.