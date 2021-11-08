Hollywood arrives in Thessaloniki, as star-studded cast ready for Expendables 4 (photos-video)

The shooting of the movie Expendables 4 starts today in Thessaloniki, with the second-largest city in Greece getting into a Hollywood mood once again, as the starstudded cast has arrived for the shooting of Expendables 4.

According to what has become known so far, the leading actor Jason Statham, along with Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, as well as the possible “bad guy” in the movie, Thai Thai star Tony Jaa, a martial arts specialist added to the cast, will be shooting scenes in Thessaloniki. The creator of the highly successful series, Sylvester Stallone, has already completed the shooting of his scenes in London and announced that after the completion of “The Expendables 4” he will not participate in new films of the franchise as Barney Ross with Jason Statham are to take over.

The shooting will last about two weeks and for their completion, as was done with the shooting of the Second Unit in the past few days, a huge set will be used in the east of Thessaloniki, but also the industrial space that has been leased in the west.

Already, as you can see in the video and photos of GRTimes.gr, from the site of Millennium Media in Thermi, where a significant part of the scenes of the new Hollywood production is to be filmed, the crews are working “feverishly” in order to prepare the scenes and the space until everything is ready for “3,2,1 action”.

According to reports, only last night, 60 heavy vehicles arrived (trucks and lorries) which transported cameras, lights, sets, and all the necessary equipment for shooting that is expected to start in a few hours or late at night.

