Dramatic images on border of Belarus with Poland, as thousands of refugees attempt to cross into EU (videos-photos)

According to media reports, the Lukashenko regime is pushing immigrants and refugees to destabilise Germany

Large numbers of refugees and illegal immigrants have gathered on the borders between Belarus and Poland border, as dramatic images broadcast on international media outlets show thousands of people fleeing Minsk in order to find a safe haven in Warsaw.

The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is sending more than a thousand refugees/illegal immigrants to the border, according to the German newspaper “Bild” with the Polish government convening an extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Polish authorities today accused Belarus of trying to provoke a serious incident, as they uploaded videos on social media with hundreds of migrants heading to the Polish border.

❗️The Polish Border Guard (@Straz_Graniczna) reports that groups of illegal migrants are attempting to cross the border by force. So far they have not entered #Polish territory. Anti-terrorist units have been sent to the border. pic.twitter.com/411eioLehC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Lithuania announced that it was moving troops to its border with Belarus while considering declaring a state of emergency on the Belarusian border.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Belarusian opposition NEXTA, immigrants holding backpacks and wearing winter clothes are seen walking on the side of a highway.

Belarus’ regime escalates the border crisis – migrants are pushed to 🇪🇺 border by armed men. Lukashenka is fully responsible for the hybrid attack on 🇵🇱🇱🇹🇪🇺. The migrant smuggling, violence & ill-treatment must stop. Strong 🇪🇺 response is needed. #UNSC should discuss this crisis. pic.twitter.com/GhoWGWKZdH — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) November 8, 2021

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite stressed that her country is deploying troops to the border with Belarus to prepare for a possible influx of migrants.

Lithuanian authorities have refused to specify how many soldiers will be transported to the border, as well as the exact locations where they will be deployed, citing security reasons.

🔴 PILNE | Polskie służby udaremniły próbę siłowego przedarcia się na polską stronę przez migrantów na południe od przejścia granicznego w Kuźnicy. Sytuacja została opanowana. pic.twitter.com/iJNvufd524 — MSWiA (@MSWiA_GOV_PL) November 8, 2021

Videos made public from Belarus show waves of refugees walking along the highway near Brest in the west of the country as hundreds wander through the woods of Bialowieza National Park north of Brest. There are similar reports from the northern part of the country.

According to the international media, the Lukashenko regime is expelling refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Africa, and Asia, pushing them abroad to the west to destabilise Lithuania, Poland, and especially Germany.

