Athens tennis coach arrested for sexual abuse of two teen girls

A 35-year-old tennis coach was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two of his underage athletes. According to information from protothema.gr, the coach was located and arrested in an area of ​​the northern suburbs of Athens by officers of the Juvenile Sub-Directorate after the parents of the two girls aged 13 filed complaints.

The matter came to light after the two girls confided in their parents about what the suspect had done to them while they also revealed that the coach allegedly did the same with their other female athletes.

The coach, who was arrested last Thursday, has been officially charged with having sex with a minor under the age of 14.