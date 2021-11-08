France: Police officer stabbed by islamist

The perpetrator opened the door of a patrol car parked in front of the Cannes police station and stabbed the man behind the wheel

A police officer was injured in a knife attack in Cannes and the perpetrator was arrested by other members of the police department to which the victim belongs, French Interior Minister Geral Darmanen announced via Twitter.

Mr Darmanen added that he would go to the scene of the attack “immediately”, expressing “all his support” to the police and the city of Cannes, on the French Riviera.

The attack came as French concerns about terrorism and violent crime may play a role in the run-up to the 2022 presidential election.

BFMTV, citing a source close to law enforcement, said the perpetrator opened the door of a patrol car parked in front of the Cannes police station and stabbed the man behind the wheel.

He then tried to stab a second officer inside the vehicle, but a third officer inside the car shot and seriously injured him.

According to some information transmitted via Twitter, the perpetrator of the attack in Cannes shouted opening the door of the patrol car “in the name of the Prophet”.

