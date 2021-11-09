Thousands of migrants on Polish-Belarusian borders as tensions rise (photos-videos)

German media see an attempt to destabilise Germany by the Lukashenko regime

The Belarus-Poland border area is in danger of descending into a ‘battlefield’ as four thousand refugees have gathered after fleeing Alexander Lukashenko’s country to reach the EU.

The Polish government has deployed 12,000 troops on its borders in an effort to control the refugees and prevent them from entering its territory.

Commenting on the developments, the Prime Minister of Poland, Matthew Morawiecki, warned that the security of the entire EU was at stake.

“Today the stability and security of the whole EU are at stake,” the Polish Prime Minister said in a Tweet.

Together with the Polish Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, they visited the security forces in the border town this morning.

Yesterday, Polish security authorities said they had prevented hundreds of refugees from Belarus from crossing the border, as Polish border guards used pepper spray to push them back.

O wschodzie słońca odwiedziłem wspólnie z @mblaszczak naszych żołnierzy i funkcjonariuszy strzegących wschodniej granicy Polski. Żołnierze, Policjanci, Straż Graniczna oraz Służby Specjalne czuwają nad bezpieczeństwem Polek i Polaków. Dziękuję! 🇵🇱🛡 pic.twitter.com/ayGruH0EWJ — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) November 9, 2021

At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko, Europe’s last dictator, is taking revenge on Brussels for sanctions against his country, saying he would no longer avert them from following the European path.

“We would like to warn the Polish side in advance not to use any provocations against the Republic of Belarus to justify possible illegal military action against unarmed people,” said the Belarussian leader.

❗️ BREAKING: Border guards of the Republic of Belarus said that Poland pulled military equipment to the border near the migrant camp Migrants formally entered the border post. – RT pic.twitter.com/gU22XAbOtV — Francesco Comito (@FrancescComito) November 9, 2021

According to the international media, the Lukashenko regime is expelling refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Africa, and Asia, pushing them abroad to the west to destabilise Lithuania, Poland, and especially Germany.

For her part, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today called for additional sanctions against the Lukashenko regime.

“Belarus must stop the cynical instrumentalisation of migrants. I urge the Member States to approve the extended sanctions regime against the Belarussian authorities,” said von der Leyen.

Hundreds of migrants camped out near the Belarus border with Poland in freezing overnight temperatures as the Polish Prime Minister visited the border and officials warned tension could increase in coming days https://t.co/MlOonilPpy 1/6 pic.twitter.com/0TrgWDhF8E — Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2021

At the same time, the leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, of the German Christian Socialist Party (CSU), called for “tougher sanctions against Lukashenko and his entourage.”

“The European message must be: Enough!” Weber told the German newspaper BILD.

Hours earlier, Germany called on the European Union to “take action” to help prevent a mass influx of migrants, as thousands of people have gathered on the Belarus-Poland border.

also read

Megan Fox and her partner in Santorini (photo)