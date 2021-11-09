Winter is coming…Significant drop in temperature forecast across Greece

Winter will descend upon Greece next week as a significant drop in temperature is forecast, while even snow is expected to fall in some regions of the country. The temperature will drop as early as tomorrow Wednesday, while it will fall up to 10 degrees next week in several areas of the country, including Attica.

Starting from later today (Tuesday) there will be a rapid shift in weather, according to the latest forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens/meteo.gr.

Local rains will occur from the evening hours of Tuesday to Wednesday morning, mainly in the northern, eastern, and southeastern mainland Greece and in the north of Crete.

More specifically, according to the meteo.gr of the National Observatory of Athens, local rains are expected tomorrow mainly in the northern, eastern, and southeastern continental part of the country, as well as in the north of Crete. Dust concentrations in the western and southern regions will be relatively high by the morning.

The temperature in western Macedonia will range from 2 to 11 degrees Celsius, in the rest of Macedonia and Thrace from 5 to 15, in Thessaly from 7 to 15, in Epirus from 8 to 18, in eastern Thessaly from 9 to 15, in western Sterea (mainland) Greece from 12 to 18, in the Peloponnese from 7 to 19, in the Ionian islands from 13 to 19, in the islands of the North Aegean from 10 to 15, in the islands of the eastern Aegean from 10 to 20, in the Cyclades from 12 to 17, in the Dodecanese from 17 to 23 and in Crete from 14 to 21 degrees Celsius. The minimum levels of temperature are expected to register at the end of the twenty-four-hour period, with the exception of Crete and the Dodecanese.

Cloudy skies are expected in Attica with a chance of light local rains until the morning. The winds will blow from north directions 4 to 6 Beaufort and in the South Euboea 5 to 7 and from the afternoon 6 to 8 Beaufort. The temperature in the centre of Athens will range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, with the minimum expected at the end of the twenty-four-hour period.

Cloudy skies with local rains are also expected in Thessaloniki until the morning. The winds will blow from varying directions up to 3 Beaufort. The temperature in the city centre will range from 10 to 14 degrees Celsius, with the minimum also expected at the end of the twenty-four hour period.