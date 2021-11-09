“Expendables 4”: See photos from where the shooting takes place in Thessaloniki (photos)

The old factory and the platform at sea for the hot pursuit of Statham

With the participation of 300 people in the production, the filming of “Consumables 4” takes place in Thessaloniki. The shooting is in full swing in both the west and the east side of the city. After the previous movie of Antonio Banderas’ movie, a number of Hollywood actors came back to Thessaloniki for this new production signed by Sylvester Stallone.

According to thesstoday, the first hit of the clapper with the participation of the Hollywood “elite” sounded on Monday and the shooting of the long-awaited American action movie will last until the end of November.

From Sunday night, a convoy of trucks transported equipment for the needs of the film, to the state-of-the-art studio of Millennium Media in Thermi, a space that will be used mainly by the stuntmen of “Consumables 4”, in contrast to the leased industrial space housed in the area of Passers-by, on the west side of the city, where the world-famous actors will be.

Jason Statham, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Tony Jaa, Dolph Lundgren and other Hollywood stars – including American star partner Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) – have already started working in an old factory in the industrial area of ​​Diavata, which is reactivated after years.

As you can see in the photos, a Hellenic Fire Department vehicle is parked inside the area -in case of an emergency- as some scenes that will captivate the fans of the action movies contain impressive special effects.

The shooting of the big production with a budget of 19 million euros will continue at a steady pace until their end, while the audience of Thessaloniki – unlike “The Enforcer” with Antonio Banderas – will not be able to watch “live” scenes in any public place.

The creator of the franchise, Sylvester Stallone, will not travel to Thessaloniki at all, as his shooting has been completed in London.

It is worth noting, however, that about 50% of the total film will be shot in Thessaloniki and other parts of Central Macedonia, while the production will create hundreds of new jobs. After all, as the American producer of Millennium Media, Robert Van Norden, had pointed out, actors, people from the construction site, catering and other specialties will be needed.

Already, as ThessToday.gr wrote, an aircraft carrier 100 meters long and 30 meters wide was built by craftsmen from Thessaloniki, on which Jason Statham will attempt a sea escape on a motorcycle.