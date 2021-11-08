OnlyFans performer spends over $20K on new butt…but now can’t sit down!

She says she has no regrets

A model who splashed $36,000 (£26,000) on achieving the “perfect body” now earns a fortune from flaunting her figure.

Kazumi Squirts, not her real name, has spent a lot of money on her look but it’s certainly paid off thanks to her Instagram.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Miami, US, shelled out $20,000 (£14,400) for a Brazilian butt lift which has left her unable to sit down.

She’s struggled with her body for years, having been told to lose weight by beauty pageant judges as a teenager.

But since growing up, the model has turned her attention to plastic surgery to achieve her desired look.

The beauty said: “I’d always been super insecure about my size and had tried everything to lose weight.

“I was skinny growing up but when I turned 19 I entered a beauty pageant and it was the first time my look had been scrutinised.”

more at dailystar.co.uk