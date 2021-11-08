Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace 13 times – One dogfight ensued with Greek plane

A total of 18 aircraft took part in the violations

Turkish provocations against Greece continued with undiminished intensity over the Aegean Sea as there were 13 violations of Greek national airspace, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

As the reports stated these violations were carried out with a total of 18 aircraft.

More specifically, twelve F-16 fighter jets (two were armed) flew over the archipelago and proceeded to violate the Greek airspace on 13 occasions. Meanwhile, 3 CN-235 electronic warfare aircraft, an ATR-72 anti-submarine aircraft, a helicopter, and a UAV unmanned aircraft also took part, violating 18 air traffic rules at the Athens FIR.

Turkish aircraft flew to the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean and in one case there was a dogfight with a Greek aircraft.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practice.

