Turkish spy planes violate Greek airspace 28 times

The violations were carried out over the Northeast, Central, and Southeastern Aegean

Turkish provocations against Greece continued for another day over the Aegean, as aircraft from the neighbouring country violated the Hellenic national airspace.

In particular, two CN-235s reconnaissance planes committed 28 violations and two infringements over the Northeast, Central and Southeastern Aegean.

According to the report from the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the spy aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practice.

