Turkish Air Force violates Greek airspace 42 times – Dog fights with Greek planes

Six of the Turkish F-16s were armed

The Turkish Air Force carried out a barrage of violations of the Greek national airspace as a total of 48 aircraft flew over the Aegean Sea.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, eight F-16 planes flew in four formations, two ATR-72 Navy Operation helicopters, and a CN-235 reconnaissance plane.

The Turkish aircraft operated in the Northeast, Central, and Southeastern Aegean committed 42 violations of national airspace, 28 of which were carried out by ATR-72 anti-submarine and 14 by F-16s.

Six of the Turkish F-16s were armed and in two cases dog fights ensued with the Greek aircraft. At the same time, seven violations of air traffic rules were recorded in the Athens FIR.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules and established practices.

also read

New Democracy MP tests positive for Covid-19

Antibody levels after COVID-19 vaccination decrease more rapidly than believed, Swedish study finds