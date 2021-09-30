New Democracy MP tests positive for Covid-19

New Democracy MP Marietta Giannakou tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ms. Giannakou has been quarantined and told protothema.gr she has mild symptoms. “I do not know where I got it, probably in some of my extra-parliamentary activities,” she said.

Marietta Giannakou had decided to take the third booster shot of the vaccine, but the virus prevented it. Ms. Giannakou had taken the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on May 10. “Although I was vaccinated, unfortunately, I got it. It does not matter, we will go through this too.”

