UNESCO officially calls on the UK to return Parthenon Sculptures to Greece

UNESCO issued a resolution urging the UK to reconsider its position on the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, after the 22nd Session of the Intergovernmental Meeting. In fact, this is the first time that a relevant text is voted unanimously in the form of a resolution that specifically concerns the clear support of the Greek side for the struggle for the repatriation of the Sculptures.

This issue has been firmly on the UNESCO agenda as a recommendation since 1984 when it was first raised by Melina Mercouri. However, in the past, there has been no explicit resolution by the Intergovernmental Commission to identify the issue which it now raises as intergovernmental and to call on action after so many years.

At the same time, the text of the decision expresses the Commission’s concern about the fact that the Duveen Gallery, in the British Museum, where the Sculptures of the Parthenon are exhibited, is closed to the public, due to the necessary restoration work.

Commenting on the decision, the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni said UNESCO after Greek pressure succeeded in issuing, for the first time, a Decision of the Intergovernmental Committee concerning the poor conditions of the Sculpture at the British Museum, especially on the subject of the return of the Parthenon Sculptures. “The Commission urges the United Kingdom to reconsider its position and to negotiate with Greece, acknowledging that the matter is intergovernmental – contrary to the British side’s claim that the case concerns the British Museum”, the Minister said.