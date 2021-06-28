Pressure grows on UK to hand back Parthenon Marbles after Scottish decision

It is one of the biggest cultural arguments in recent history, but thanks to a Scottish decision, speculation is growing that the Elgin Marbles in the British Museum could finally be going home to Greece.
More than 200 years since the Earl of Elgin “appropriated” the Marbles from the Parthenon in Athens, the National Museums of Scotland (NMS) has reversed its policy of not repatriating items from its 12-million-strong collections.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson decreed in March that the Parthenon Marbles would not be going back to Greece, despite that country’s government and many experts saying they should go back to Athens. Now he is under pressure to reverse that policy following the NMS’s break with a four nations approach.
The National can reveal that the NMS decision was taken only after extensive consultation about the idea of sending back items to those countries which wanted them – we can also reveal that initial soundings suggested that many countries may not want them back due to the costs of transporting and storing them.
NMS has had its reversal of policy cleared by trustees.
