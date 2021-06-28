Pressure grows on UK to hand back Parthenon Marbles after Scottish decision

It is one of the biggest cultural arguments in recent history, but thanks to a Scottish decision, speculation is growing that the Elgin Marbles in the British Museum could finally be going home to Greece.

More than 200 years since the Earl of Elgin “appropriated” the Marbles from the Parthenon in Athens, the National Museums of Scotland (NMS) has reversed its policy of not repatriating items from its 12-million-strong collections.