After Spanoulis, Nikos Zisis retires from basketball after a successful 21-year career (videos)

“The time has come – It is a completely conscious decision, because I know I have given everything”

After his best man and dear friend, Vassilis Spanoulis, Nikos Zisis announced on Monday afternoon that he is closing an amazing career, which lasted 21 whole years.

The experienced guard announced that he is retiring from basketball, thanking those who stood by him on this “magical” journey.

His announcement:

“It’s time for me to announce my retirement. It is a completely conscious decision, because I know I have given everything.

I loved basketball since I was a child but I never imagined that I would have such a big, exciting and unforgettable journey. I am proud of what I did, but also of what I did not achieve, because I always gave 100% of my soul, mind and body.

Basketball is for me much more than a game. I loved not only playing, but also discussing, analyzing, always thinking about how my team and I would get better.

I want to say a big thank you to all my teammates, my coaches, all the people of the teams I played for, to my opponents!

I will never forget the fans and the people for their love and support in Greece and abroad, in all the stations of my career.

I feel blessed for the friendships and life relationships I have made. For so many journeys, joys, sorrows, images and emotions that I will carry inside me forever!

It was meant to be and I’m very happy about it, that the circle closes just as it opened. In AEK, the team where I became a man and lived a lot.

The national team flows in my blood and was, is and will be the team of my heart! The jersey with the coat of arms marked me, defined me, stigmatized me and the pride I feel for all these summers I spent fighting for it can not be described in words!

A cycle that lasted as long as a lifetime ends here! But life can not wait. The fight continues. Without the ball in my hands, but with the ball always in my mind and heart.

NIKOS ZISIS”

See Also:

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from the US flag while national anthem plays