Coronavirus Greece – 2,232 new cases, 326 intubated, 33 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,160 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,232, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s border entry points.

The total number of cases is 655,767 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 50.9% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 71 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,205 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 33, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,828 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 326 (64.4% men). Their median age is 66 years. 79.8% have

an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 293 (89.88%) are unvaccinated

or partially vaccinated and 33 (10.12%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,160 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Antibody levels after COVID-19 vaccination decrease more rapidly than believed, Swedish study finds