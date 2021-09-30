Google AI tool to forecast weather nearly instantaneously

It shared new research this week detailing how artificial intelligence (AI) can help create “nearly instantaneous” weather forecasts

Google is working on a way to make predicting weather forecasts even better. It shared new research this week detailing how artificial intelligence (AI) can help create “nearly instantaneous” weather forecasts. Although the idea doesn’t have any real-world implications yet, researchers are hopeful that it will provide better predictions sometime soon.

Google software engineer Jason Hickey says, “If it takes 6 hours to compute a forecast, that allows only 3-4 runs per day and results in forecasts based on 6+ hour old data, which limits our knowledge of what is happening right now.”

Google’s AI forecast tool allows researchers to generate accurate rainfall predictions six hours ahead of when the precipitation occurs. Best of all, this takes the AI just “minutes” to complete.

