ND leads SYRIZA by 11.1% in latest Metron Analysis poll

The lead by ruling New Democracy (ND) over major opposition party SYRIZA remains almost intact, despite a slight drop the government has had in the last two months, according to the new Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel.

The survey reveals the desperate inability of the main opposition party to take advantage of any damage the government has incurred, as its percentages are hovering in the 20 percentage points range in the electorate. This explains why the double-digit difference in the “Voting Intention” – which is at 11.1% – jumps to 14.8% when the polling company calculates the “vote estimate”, taking into account quality data and mainly analysing the vague field of the undecided.

In the intention to vote, ND records a percentage of 30.8%, down by 3.1% compared to last July.

However, SYRIZA not only fails to capitalise on this but remains stagnant, since from 20% last July, it is now at 19.7%.

In the vote estimate, the company “sees” that ND will reach 41% and SYRIZA 25.8%.

According to the poll, KINAL is at 6% in the intention to vote and 8% in the estimation of its electoral performance, KKE at 5.1% (and at 6.8% in the estimation of the vote), while there is a reversal in the fourth position, in which MERA25 jumps from 3.2% last April to 4.1% now and with the final estimate for its electoral performance reaches 5.5%, passing the Hellenic Solution from 5.3% in July now limited to 4% – with a vote estimate of 5.3%.

In terms of how the respondents saw political leaders’ suitability as PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis (38%) is ahead of Alexis Tsipras (16%).