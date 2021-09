The Greek champions are at the top of Group D

Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus humbled Turkish team Fenerbahce away from home after putting on a dominant performance. The Reds beat the home team in Constantinople (Istanbul) 3-0 in their second match in the Group D Europa League competition.

Masouras scored a brace (62′, 68′), while Soares opened the way (6′). The victory puts the Greek side at the top of Group D with 6 points.