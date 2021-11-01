Male high school students dressed in female clothes do lap dances to teachers

The school district said disciplinary actions were taken

Photos posted to social media showing male students in a Kentucky high school giving lap dances to staff members including teachers are being investigated.

Hazard Independent School District Superintendent Sondra Combs said she was made aware of the images on Tuesday and launched an investigation the following day.

The pictures were posted on the Hazard High School Athletic page but have since been removed. They are still circulating on social media sites and show scantily clad students appearing to touch and dance in front of staff members.

“I found photos of inappropriate student-led activities that had since surfaced on social media. The district has the responsibility to address these issues that arise out of school-based activities. As a district, we are doing exactly that,” Combs said in a statement.

She said “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken” but could not disclose further information because it involves a personnel matter.

The lap dances occurred during homecoming festivities at the school, which is located roughly 210 miles from Louisville. Combs said the activities are “driven by the students” and are supposed to be “fun and good-natured” but “did not play out as intended.”

“We strive to foster creativity in our students, but unfortunately, this time it was carried too far,” she said in her statement.

source nbcnews.com