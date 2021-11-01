Bill Gates & Jeff Bezos slammed over climate change – They generated large amounts of CO2 at b-day party

A leading UK tabloid reported that Bezos arrived at a yacht party for Bill Gates’s 66th birthday via a 120-mile helicopter ride causing widespread criticism over their hypocrisy regarding climate change.

With reports emerging of the party, the carbon footprint of the billionaires’ event has been in the news. Consequently, several netizens have come out and slammed Gates and Bezos as hypocrites. People claimed that on one hand, both the philanthropists voice out on the urgency of combatting climate and on the other hand indulge in luxuries causing outrageous carbon emissions.

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently celebrated his 66th birthday on a superyacht on seas off Turkey’s coast. World’s second richest man and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was among 50 guests at Gates’ private party

As is being reported, the helicopter ride by Bezos generated 215 pounds of carbon dioxide whereas the yacht the was the venue of Gates’ party generates 19 tons of CO2 emissions in a single day.

